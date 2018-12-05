Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A glider has crashed at Hoya, near Boonah.
A glider has crashed at Hoya, near Boonah. Contributed
Breaking

Paramedics respond as glider crashes near Boonah

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Dec 2018 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has made a miraculous landing after a glider crashed on a rural property outside Boonah.

About 11am today Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to a rural property on Pocock Rd at Hoya to reports of an aircraft crash.

Footage from the Channel 9 chopper appears to show a glider with a snapped tail wing.

A wheel, believed to be from the glider, is also located beside the aircraft. 

Paramedics assessed a man aged in his 60s, who was in a stable condition.

He had minor injuries. 

The man declined Queensland Ambulance Service transport to hospital.  

Gliders are powerless aircraft, with pilots taking "to the air like birds with wings outstretched, soaring on rising air currents" and "flying silently with an eagle's view of the world"; Gliding Australia's website notes.

aviation boonah editors picks glider plane crash queensland ambulance service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    premium_icon Spiritual leader's court evidence could be used against UM

    News A COURT will be asked to release documents to assist Esther Rockett in pursuing potential legislative action against Universal Medicine.

    A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    premium_icon A driver's worst nightmare: Tyre blowout at 110km/h

    News A woman was trapped for some time before being taken to hospital

    Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    premium_icon Royal Commission: MP says the hard work is about to start

    Politics MP says he will need to build support for Royal Commission bill.

    Local Partners