Child in serious condition after near-drowning
A CHILD has been rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a near drowning incident at Logan this morning.
Emergency services were called to a private residence at Jimboomba about 10.05am following reports of a young girl in a near-drowning situation.
The rescue helicopter was sent to the residence but the child was driven to hospital in an ambulance.
She was in a serious but stable condition at the Queensland Children's Hospital.
It comes just one day after three people, including two children, were taken to hospital following near-drowning incidents near Hervey Bay and Townsville.
Queensland Ambulance Service and Surf Life Saving Queensland are urging swimmers to take care in the water.
The recent near drownings also follow a spate of fatalities and near-fatalities including; a seven-year-old Japanese boy who died in hospital after an incident at Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, an elderly man who drowned at Kings Beach, Caloundra, two people who were pulled from a pool at Brendale north of Brisbane, and a three-year-old boy pulled from South Bank Parklands lagoon in Brisbane.