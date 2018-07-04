Flipped ambulance was on way to mum giving birth

An ambulance has landed on its side in North Melbourne. Picture: Mitch Cleary/Twitter

AN AMBULANCE with flashing lights and sirens on the way to a mum in labour has flipped on its side injuring two paramedics after it was "T-boned" by a BMW in North Melbourne this morning.

The ambulance landed on the corner of the busy intersection of Queensbury Street and Peel St just after 9am, leaving traffic at a standstill in both directions.

The ambulance was on its way to an "any minute birth", Assistant Secretary of Ambulance Employees Australia Victoria Danny Hill said.

"The crew were heading out to a call for a woman in labour. It was believed to be an any minute birth so they were going lights flashing and sirens blaring," Mr Hill said.

After talking to those involved in the crash, Mr Hill said the male and female paramedics taken to hospital were "shaken but doing well".

"I've spoken to them and they said they were physically unharmed but they have been taken to hospital for assessment as it is procedure for all involved in a vehicle rollover," he said.

"They're all going well so it's just a matter of letting the adrenaline pass and see if there are any issues after that," Mr Hill said.

Leading Senior Constable Lea-Taylor Bolton said the paramedics were proceeding through the intersection on a red traffic control signal with its "emergency lights and siren activated" when it was hit.

"The ambulance rolled onto the driver's side, and the female driver and male passenger sustained minor injuries."

The male driver of the BMW was not injured.

The woman in labour was located in North Melbourne, "not far from call-out address," Nine News reporter Madeline Slattery tweeted.

Witness Joshua Meedham said he was working nearby when he saw the BMW smash into the ambulance before it flipped on to its side.

The Telstra worker said the force of the crash was so great that the ambulance slid for a few metres.

"There was a loud bang and the force of the crash actually made the ambulance slide on its side for a few metres."

"I think the driver of the ambulance could see it coming because they tried to swerve out of the way as it crossed the intersection," Mr Meedham said.

"And that's why, why the BMW hit the ambulance, it flipped over because it was became unbalanced when they tried to swerve out of the way."

Mr Meedham said he turned to look at the ambulance when he heard the sound of sirens.

"I turned my head to see what was happening and then saw the collision," he said.

"The BMW was going through a green light when it T-boned the ambulance right on its side."

Mr Meedham said other workers from several streets away told him they had heard the incident.

"That's how loud the impact was." he said.

"The BMW is basically a write-off. The front end is fully destroyed.

Ambulance Victoria said two paramedics were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Another crew has attended the scene and two paramedics have been taken to hospital with minor injuries. Another person was assessed but did not need transport," a spokesperson said.

"It doesn't appear that a patient was in the vehicle."

A MFB spokesperson said emergency services were called at 8.57am to reports that an ambulance had been hit by another car.

VicRoads advised commuters to avoid the area with sections of Peel Street and Queensberry Street, close to the Queen Victoria Market, blocked off.

Traffic travelling west along Queensbury Street was being diverted south along Peel Street while traffic travelling north along Peel Street was being diverted along Victoria Street.

The ambulance was loaded onto a tow truck and taken away around 11am.

The circumstances surrounding the collision will continue to be investigated by Victoria Police.

