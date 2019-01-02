Paramedics attend woman at Moonee
PARAMEDICS were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon putting locals and holiday makers on edge.
But thankfully it wasn't a tragic outcome, with a woman dislocating her knee in the water.
The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.
The beach made national headlines last month when three members from the same family group visiting from Sydney drowned at the unpatrolled beach.
Just days later a fourth man drowned at the same beach.
The 60-year-old Swiss national was travelling up the coast and is understood to have stopped at the beach for a brief swim.