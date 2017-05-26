Paralympian's inspiring Beef Week talk

ABOVE: Katie Kelly and her mother Eileen sharing laughs and smiles at Casino's 2017 Beef Week High Tea.

RESILIENCE and determination were key topics of discussion over morning tea at the Casino Beef Week Ladies High Tea yesterday.

The morning tea was hosted at Casino RSM with over 100 women attending to hear from guest speaker Paralympian Katie Kelly.

Ms Kelly said she wanted the women of Casino to leave the tea knowing no matter what life threw at them, they could make the choice to overcome any hardship.

"I would really like people to think about the moment when they're faced with huge adversity, we all have enormous challenges in our life and it's really about overcoming those challenges and embracing them because with that comes new opportunity," Ms Kelly said.

Ms Kelly credits her resilience and lease on life to her parents, as she said they instilled a sense of gratitude for the life they had.

Katie's mother, Eileen Kelly said the key to Katie's story, was her determination.

"Nothing was going to stop her because she could be an equal in sport," Mrs Kelly said.

"She has inherited this amazing ability to identify a set back, but still have the determination do as much as she possibly can."