LISMORE MERMAID: Trinity Lismore Swimming Club Swim Taylor Corry, 23, recently set a new state and national record for at the Australian short-course swimming championships in Sydney.
Paralympian smashes record

Alison Paterson
1st Nov 2018 5:00 PM
SILVER medal Paralympian Taylor Corry, 23, has added another Australian Title to her collection at the recent Australian Short Course Championships in Melbourne.

Corry's gold medal time of 1.07.82 was a new New South Wales and Australian record for her S14 classification for swimmers with an intellectual impairment.

It was a busy week in and out of the pool for the talented swimmer, who also attended an Australian Dolphins Team Camp pre-meet.

Australian Olympic and Paralympic swim coach and Trinity Lismore Swimming Club head coach, Simon Watkins said Corry put her heart into the pool and raced heats and finals in multiple events.

"Corry swam some good times and a couple of personal bests which led to Gold in the 100m Butterfly,” he said.

"She also won silver medals in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke.”

Watkins said Corry is focusing on all of the S14 classification events for World Championships in 2019.

"Leading into the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020, it's fair to say that the 100m Butterfly is one of her favourite events,” he said.

"Everyone at Trinity are extremely proud of Taylor.”

Watkins said following the Championships Corry then hit the blue carpet at the Swimmer of the Year Awards.

"Taylor represented Trinity Lismore Swimming Club among the rest of the Australian Dolphins Swim Team,” he said.

    Local Partners