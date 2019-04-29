Paraglider taken to hospital after crashing into sand dunes

A PARAGLIDER has been taken to hospital after he crashed into the sand dunes at Broadwater Beach this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called at 2.30pm on Monday to winch the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team into sand dunes to assist the 35-year-old man who was injured when his Paraglider crashed heavily into the sand dunes on the beach.

He was stabilised on scene by NSW paramedics and the medical team before flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

He is suffering suspected back injuries and will undergo further treatment.