‘Paradise’: Stunning farmland ready for your dream home

Stoney Glen Farm at Rock Valley is a slice of paradise.

If you’re looking for the perfect “iso” hideout, or a large property to build your dream home, then an inspection of Stoney Glen Farm is a must.

Located in the foothills of the Border Ranges on Cawongla Rd, Rock Valley, this is 144 acres (58.27 heactares) of bliss.

It is on the market through First National Real Estate Gary Walsh, and they have described it as a “peaceful property”.

“With a council approved three bedroom, fully insulated shed dwelling, huge 14m x 9m machinery shed, established house pad, full size horse arena and ample water, all you need to do is decide whether to add your Earth Ship, perfect kit home or character Queenslander,” the listing states.

“Currently supporting a family of four with a variety of fruits, grass-fed beef and veggies, this is truly ‘iso paradise’.

“Water from 95,000 litres of rainwater tanks, two spring-fed creeks and a spring dam provide water security all year round.

“There is also a 1.5KW solar system.

“With views for miles over the picturesque valley landscape you can sit on your veranda or by the magnesium mineral salt pool and campfire and watch the unobstructed night sky come to life above you.

“Or if you are up for a bit of an adventure you can even hike to picturesque waterfalls, rock pools, hidden caves and rainforest pockets without ever leaving your property.”

For more information, visit the website or phone Cathy McNamara from First National Real Estate Gary Walsh on 0429 639 312.