Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stoney Glen Farm at Rock Valley is a slice of paradise.
Stoney Glen Farm at Rock Valley is a slice of paradise.
News

‘Paradise’: Stunning farmland ready for your dream home

Rebecca Lollback
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If you’re looking for the perfect “iso” hideout, or a large property to build your dream home, then an inspection of Stoney Glen Farm is a must.

Located in the foothills of the Border Ranges on Cawongla Rd, Rock Valley, this is 144 acres (58.27 heactares) of bliss.

It is on the market through First National Real Estate Gary Walsh, and they have described it as a “peaceful property”.

“With a council approved three bedroom, fully insulated shed dwelling, huge 14m x 9m machinery shed, established house pad, full size horse arena and ample water, all you need to do is decide whether to add your Earth Ship, perfect kit home or character Queenslander,” the listing states.

“Currently supporting a family of four with a variety of fruits, grass-fed beef and veggies, this is truly ‘iso paradise’.

Stoney Glen Farm at Rock Valley is a slice of paradise.
Stoney Glen Farm at Rock Valley is a slice of paradise.

“Water from 95,000 litres of rainwater tanks, two spring-fed creeks and a spring dam provide water security all year round.

“There is also a 1.5KW solar system.

“With views for miles over the picturesque valley landscape you can sit on your veranda or by the magnesium mineral salt pool and campfire and watch the unobstructed night sky come to life above you.

“Or if you are up for a bit of an adventure you can even hike to picturesque waterfalls, rock pools, hidden caves and rainforest pockets without ever leaving your property.”

For more information, visit the website or phone Cathy McNamara from First National Real Estate Gary Walsh on 0429 639 312.

kyogle northern rivers property northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

        Premium Content Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

        Crime The man, whose identity was revealed in court, faces charges over emails sent to Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

        Body of missing kayaker recovered by divers

        Premium Content Body of missing kayaker recovered by divers

        News Police divers worked with Police Rescue and SES to recover the body of woman who...

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        News The Northern Rivers’ road network remains under severe pressure because of rain...

        New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Premium Content New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Crime Phones have been ringing out as a large number of inmates await their court...