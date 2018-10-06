‘Paradise lost’ if $532m hospital goes ahead

Barbara Roughan at a block of land where the proposed hospital would be built at Kingscliff. Picture: Lachie Millard

IMAGINE if Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital were picked up from St Leonards and plonked down at the end of Hastings St in Noosa.

It would, of course, overwhelm and ultimately destroy the showpiece tourist town.

Families at the beachside village of Kingscliff, just south of the Queensland border, fear a similar fate awaits them as the Berejiklian Government pushes ahead with plans to build a major hospital on A-grade cropping land on the northern tip of the Cudgen plateau at the edge of their town.

The Kingscliff community was aghast when the NSW Government suddenly decided not to proceed with the original plan to upgrade Tweed Heads hospital, opting instead for a new $534 million hospital on Cudgen Rd with 450 beds.

The Health Department admits the new hospital will one day be expanded and have 900 beds - making it bigger than Gold Coast University Hospital at Southport.

To understand the opposition to the project, you need to know that Kingscliff still has a 1950s charm.

It is a slightly old-fashioned hamlet where retired people like Barbara Roughan and her husband Graham, a chemist, enjoy long, lazy games of tennis and afternoon walks on some of the prettiest beaches you may ever see.

Kingscliff locals have successfully lobbied against overdevelopment in their quiet seaside hamlet, but they say the new hospital will change their town forever.

The folk at Kingscliff are a blend of retirees and seachangers who deliberately bypassed the Gold Coast, which they tell me is a vulgarian's paradise full of flim-flam men and women with inflated egos and inflated boobs.

Protesters say it would be an environmental tragedy if the hospital went ahead. And it certainly looks that way.

Barbara and her group of non-political activists have vowed to block it, even if they have to topple the Berejiklian Government along the way.

"Write a story and put it under the headline 'Paradise lost'," she urges.

Like Barbara herself, many of the people I speak to at Kingscliff are originally from Brisbane.

Up to 30 per cent of patients at Tweed Heads hospital are Queenslanders who cross the border for treatment. They will be disadvantaged once it shuts.

The 23ha site for the new hospital has mixed zoning, with 70 per cent mapped as "state significant farmland".

About 20 per cent of the site is a nature reserve.

"Kingscliff is a beautiful coastal village, which attracts tourists with a mix of rural and coastal scenery, with a lovely tidal creek and gorgeous beaches," Barbara says.

"Our village is worth fighting for. If the hospital goes ahead, both Kingscliff and our rural neighbour Cudgen will be ruined."

She and her fellow protesters say not only was there was little consultation, but the project breaches the local council plan.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

For more than three decades, locals have successfully resisted attempts to allow buildings above three storeys.

Decisions about the new hospital were made behind closed doors and there were no minutes of meetings, Barbara says.

The new hospital precinct, with buildings around five storeys, will be like another little town. So ratepayers will inevitably have to subsidise extra demands for services such as sewage and water.

The protesters would prefer the hospital to be built at Kings Forest, 12km south of Kingscliff, as part of a large estate being developed by Bob Ell, the billionaire developer.

Farmers James and Hayley Paddon say the hospital will open the floodgates to development.

Hayley says the north coast of NSW has a huge share of the top 1 per cent of highly fertile farmland in Australia. "It should be protected at all costs," she says.

She says her family had in 2008 rejected an offer of $32 million for their 61ha property nearby.

"I told them to shove it. We will never sell. We are looking to the future.

"We believe it is essential to preserve food security for future generations."

Corn, sweet potatoes and watermelons thrive in the rich red soil. Unfailing rains mean the farm is "drought proof".

She says the new hospital will result in the loss of more prime agricultural land, taking the remnant lands below the threshold of viability, so they, too, will be subject to urban redevelopment.

James and Hayley Paddon (front) with Chris Evans, Kristie Hedley and Barbara Roughan. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Hayley points out that the current NSW Government came to power on a wave of public outrage against corruption in the planning processes, much of which was alleged to be facilitated by part 3A of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, which had been amended to grant absolute power to state government ministers to decide approval on any development deemed by them to be a major project.

"They promised to repeal it and replace it with a fairer system," she says.

"The replacement legislation, far from repealing the powers, gave absolute powers to impose publicly funded developments on any community, irrespective of any zoning, statutory plans or protection, and without prior consultation or transparency of process."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the hospital will proceed.

He tells me the site was the best location from more than 50 examined and there is no turning back.

There had been a robust assessment by independent experts overseen by an independent probity adviser.

Hazzard says doctors had warned him the existing Tweed Hospital would quickly become obsolete - even with additional floors added - because of the soaring population in the Tweed-Byron Bay areas.

And patients' lives would have been put at risk during disrupting construction.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the site for the hospital was the best location from more than 50 prospects. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

Other sites were rejected because they were flood-prone, he says.

The fight to save Kingscliff, however, is far from over.

NSW Labor leader Luke Foley has vowed to build the hospital elsewhere if he wins the state election due in March next year.

The protest group is already marshalling its forces to oust the National's Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, who they say has ignored their concerns.

The activists may also target other marginal seat-holders in a bid to protect their lifestyle.

WILL TRAD MAKE A MOVE?

HAS Annastacia Palaszczuk's hold on the premiership been weakened by the abortion debate? Teeshan Johnson thinks so.

The executive director of Cherish Life Queensland goes further. She says Deputy Premier Jackie Trad (pictured) is quietly mounting a challenge to topple Palaszczuk.

Johnson says she was told by a prominent Labor identity that Trad had offered Cabinet posts to two members to entice them to vote with her in legalising abortion.

Teeshan Johnson from Cherish Life Queensland. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

She says the Labor MP told her Trad had offered posts in the next government to two "waverers" who had intended to exercise their conscience vote and oppose the Bill that would decriminalise late-term abortions.

Johnson sees the offers as a clear sign that Trad is on a mission to wrest power from Palaszczuk.

"That's what I've heard," Johnson says. "She has offered deals to support her plan to sanction late-term abortions."

AMA 'SIDES WITH THUGS'

TEESHAN Johnson also trained her guns on the Queensland branch of the Australian Medical Association for "betraying" Queensland over its decision to support Labor's abortion Bill.

She says: "Before the AMAQ's management gave its support to the Termination of Pregnancy Bill, it failed to survey the membership's view on this extreme legislation.

There was no broad consultation, so AMAQ members were presented with a deadly fait accompli.

Moggil MP Dr Christian Rowan. Picture: Jono Searle

"Many doctors also are unhappy this extreme late-term abortion Bill fails to provide medical professionals with full conscientious objection protection.

"Doctors with a conscientious objection will be compelled to refer for abortion, and therefore be complicit in an abortion."

Meanwhile, the AMA seems to be making itself irrelevant. Member for Moggill Dr Christian Rowan told Parliament only 30 per cent of medical practitioners are now members. In 1962, more than 95 per cent of doctors belonged to the AMA.

Rowan told the House the AMA in Queensland was supporting "radical social and health policy change".

"With the AMA in formal collaboration with the ASMOF union - an affiliate of the failed ACTU - the AMA is aligning itself directly with the disgraced CFMEU and other militant unions, whereby corruption, harassment, bullying and intimidation have become the modus operandi," he said.

WHINGEING CALLED OUT

TREASURER Jackie Trad's whining about the split of GST revenue from the Feds hasn't gone down too well in NSW, where Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has spoken some uncomfortable truths.

"The taxpayers of NSW have always done the heavy lifting in supporting smaller states, and we have always accepted this role and responsibility," he says.

"I don't believe it's our role and responsibility to support inefficient states, like Queensland, who do not take on the reforms that we have done in NSW, and also states like WA who don't plan for the future."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Perrottet is right. There is little motivation for Queensland to be fiscally responsible with Big Brother NSW there to bail us out.

I'd like Trad to tell us what she believes to be an acceptable level of debt for Queensland - $80 billion, $90 billion or $100 billion? Because that's where it's heading.

