The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a parachutist to hospital.
Parachute failure leaves man seriously injured

by Antonia O’Flaherty
27th Jan 2019 10:02 AM

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after his parachute failed and crashed north west of Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man crash-landed at Ramblers drop zone in Toogoolawah about 5.28pm after his parachute canopy reportedly failed as he was approaching the ground.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man landed heavily into concrete from about 5 metres high and sustained serious injuries.

The man was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for suspected spinal injuries.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with back injuries in a stable condition.

