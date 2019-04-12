Parachute diver makes history at championships

STAR PILOT: Byron Bay's Amy Jamieson is still "landing" after her impressive placing at the 2019 Australian and New Zealand Canopy Piloting Championships.

STAR PILOT: Byron Bay's Amy Jamieson is still "landing" after her impressive placing at the 2019 Australian and New Zealand Canopy Piloting Championships. Steve Fitchett

FORGING the way for women in the sport, Amy Jamieson has left the Canopy Piloting Nationals with a solid placing and her name in the history books.

Not only did the Byron Bay woman come second in the female intermediate division in the 2019 Australian and New Zealand Canopy Piloting Championships, along with six other female parachutists, she made history for the most female competitors in a Canopy Piloting competition.

"It was awesome," the 21-year-old said.

"It was such an amazing two weeks of learning and growing with other girls, and the icing on the cake was getting to do the jumps at the end and to come second."

Jamieson said it was exciting to see more women game enough to compete in the mostly male-dominated sport.

"Last year there was only one female who entered into the entire thing," she said.

"More girls should give it a go, if you love skydiving it's probably for you.

"It's a huge confidence builder to put yourself under that much pressure and learn that much... it's really overcoming goals.

"It's such a huge challenge and getting good is not something that happens over night - the top guys have been doing it for 10 plus years - I like that it's a good goal."

Canopy piloting is essentially making a parachute dive or "swoop" towards the ground. The pilot accelerates their parachutes by flying one or more steep turns and then plain out over the surface of the water to enter the course.

Amy said there were three different disciplines in canopy piloting: speed, distance and accuracy.

"All disciplines require you to fly your parachute pretty fast over the ground and then come out over the water and either land accurately, go fast or get the furthest distance," she said.

"You have to go through inflatable gates on the pond which are set up.

"It's awesome for spectators because they can all see what's going on right then and there. It all happens so we do it over a bed of water, so if anything does happen it's a bit forgiving."

Leading up to the competition Amy and the other girls trained every day together for two weeks.

"It was amazing we had a really tight knit group of girls-there were seven of us and we all trained throughout the whole process together," she said.

"Waking up at 6am trying to get in before the wind kicked in and going all the way through to sunset

"Getting to know each other and train together was such a good experience."

Amy has only been skydiving for two years, but said she soon became hooked on canopy piloting.

"I am 100 percent going back next year because it it was one of the best things I've done in my life," she said.

"I would like to get quite a few training jumps in before next year so I can actually get on a better level with the boys and show them what I've got."

The National championships were held at Brooklands Airport York, Perth from April 4-7. The 12 winners across the four-day championship, taking the title and honour of representing Australia in the upcoming World Championships in South Africa this year.