Para athlete: never say never

PROUD FAMILY: Hunter Roadley is an extraordinary young man. The local boy doesn't let his disabilities stop him from smashing his goals. .

PROUD FAMILY: Hunter Roadley is an extraordinary young man. The local boy doesn't let his disabilities stop him from smashing his goals. . Jasmine Burke

DESPITE some incredible odds stacked against him, nothing can hold Hunter Roadley back.

When you talk to the 11-year-old Nimbin athlete, it is hard to believe he is considered disabled.

Hunter was born with his oesophagus not attached to his stomach and as a result spent the first four months of his life in hospital hooked up to breathing machine.

While a later operation was successful to remedy this, he came out of it with mild cerebral palsy and requires a leg brace around the clock.

Hunter Roadley at a few months old.

Hunter was encouraged into sport at age five to help his condition, but no one guessed how far he would go.

By six he was a part of the Nimbin Headers Soccer Club, and proved skilful at cricket before turning his attention towards athletics.

In 2016 he competed in cross country running and made it to zone level.

He also competed in 200, 400 and 800 metres, shot-put, discus and long jump, where he placed fifth overall at state championships in Sydney.

The achievement saw him officially classified by Athletics Australia as a para athlete.

But last year, life issued Hunter another blow when he was diagnosed with diabetes type 1.

It wasn't enough to turn him off his goals though, again making it to state championships where he qualified to represent NSW in long jump at the Pacific Games-the National Athletics Championships.

He also broke a record in his age group representing NSW at the Pacific School Games in Adelaide, reaching 3.11 metres in long jump.

Nimbin athlete Hunter Roadley.

Doting parents Moon Nadas and Damien Roadley said despite the ongoing health complications Hunter has been "thriving" and the latest diagnoses was helpful in moving forward.

"He has made it easier for us with his attitude about it, he has helped us deal with it," Ms Nadas said.

"He has a cheeky, dry sense of humour who will try and make you laugh in the weirdest situations."

Hunter is determined to become a paralympian in the future and to make his dreams become a reality, a trust has been established.

Donations can be made to The Hunter Roadley Sporting Trust, Summerland Credit Union - BSB 728-728, Acc: 22317108.