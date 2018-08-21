Panthers at risk of being NRL finals fodder

VETERAN James Tamou insists Penrith players will cop being dropped - if it means arresting their alarming NRL form slump.

The Panthers are in danger of being finals fodder after being made to pay for yet another slow start in Saturday's loss to Newcastle.

Tamou said caretaker coach Cameron Ciraldo had every right to turn the blowtorch on his men and forecast changes to their starting line-up just two weeks out from the finals.

"Every time you come off a performance like that everyone has to look at themselves and be accountable,” Tamou said.

"We're looking to do big things here. We're chasing perfection.

"If (changes) may be the case, so be it. Everyone understands. There's no egos in this team. People will put their hand up, I know I'll put my hand up and say I need to be better.

"Others will as well.”

After appearing in the run-on side for the past six weeks, Tamou returned to the bench for the Knights match where he has started from for the majority of this season.

The former Kangaroos and NSW State of Origin representative said he was open to any role Ciraldo would ask of him- and so should the rest of the team.

"Whether it be starting or coming off the bench, anyone will put their hand up and that'll be their role. Everyone's accountable here and everyone puts their hand up,” he said.

"If they feel the need to be coming off the bench, or starting, I'm the same. If that's my role on the bench, I'll make it my role and do my best for the team.”

James Fisher-Harris is likely to be one change to the team that were muzzled by the Knights, having missed the clash with a shoulder injury.

One player who is unlikely to be recalled is playmaker James Maloney, who only comes out of a knee brace this week.

The Panthers are currently in fifth spot but face the challenge of facing the Warriors and defending premiers Melbourne on the road for their final two games of the regular season.