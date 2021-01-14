Is a panther roaming the streets? This woman says it's true

Another North Queenslander reckons they’ve seen a panther, believing it was stalking them as it walked along their roof and attacked their dog.

Another North Queenslander reckons they’ve seen a panther, believing it was stalking them as it walked along their roof and attacked their dog.

ANOTHER North Queensland resident has come forward claiming they've seen a panther, believing it was stalking them as it walked along the roof of their home and attacked their dog.

The Jensen resident, who spoke to the Townsville Bulletin on the condition of anonymity, said she first saw a panther more than ten years ago.

"I saw a panther walking along carrying one of its babies in their mouth," she said.

"It was bigger than a dog, up above my knee. It was a panther, deadset. You can't confuse it with anything else."

The woman said she spotted a panther for a third time in August this year in the middle of the night.

"My staffy beagle was barking like crazy, I'd never heard him going off like this before," she said.

"I was in bed but got up and walked to the window. It was a full moon so I could see everywhere.

"My dog was running back towards the window. I looked out past my garden and saw the panther. So I went outside and checked around.

A local resident who says they sighted a panther says it attacker their dog.

"I told my husband about it and he said 'funny you said that because something was on our roof around 10pm'. He said it sounded like a heavy animal and was up there for ten minutes.

"He went out and had a look but couldn't see anything. It's like he's stalking us"

The resident said they'd noticed the next day their dog had a wound on the back of their leg.

"He had the same injuries back in June," she said.

"We thought maybe fence wire or a boar did it, but in the same week we lost two chickens.

"Anyone would think I was loopy but I know I what I saw and it's the third time I've seen it."

The resident believed the large cats were coming from mountainous terrain near Yabulu and were ancestors of panthers left in the region by American troops in the 1940s.

She was concerned they would one day turn their attention from animals to humans.

"My dog was petrified by it. He was whimpering and wouldn't even come out. I've never seen him like that.

"I've got children. I know we won't see them in the day but it just makes me more wary."

Originally published as PANTHER MYSTERY: Resident claims big cat attacked their dog