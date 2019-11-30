Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Panic as second knifeman strikes in Europe

by AP
30th Nov 2019 8:27 AM

 

Three people have been seriously injured in a stabbing in The Hague's main shopping street Friday night local time, with the attacker on the run.

Pictures from the city, in the Netherlands, showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Video has emerged showing people fleeing for their lives, according to footage obtained by BNO News.

"It was so scary I didn't know what was happening," a user wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis
Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis

To read the full story and to follow updates, visit news.com.au.

READ MORE: THREE DEAD AFTER LONDON BRIDGE TERROR ATTACK

More Stories

crime editors picks europe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sentenced for horrific hospital syringe attack

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for horrific hospital syringe attack

        Crime 'I’m sorry to everyone, I really am,' Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe said before being jailed for a horror HIV syringe assault.

        Council moves one step closer to building ocean pool

        premium_icon Council moves one step closer to building ocean pool

        News BALLINA Shire Council have made progress on the plans for an ocean pool.

        Stabbing death: Plea negotiations ongoing in murder case

        premium_icon Stabbing death: Plea negotiations ongoing in murder case

        News Negotiations are ongoing into possible plea offers in the case against a man...

        New Years Day fatal crash accused faces court

        premium_icon New Years Day fatal crash accused faces court

        Crime Mitchell Grimston in court over Jayden Hogan death.