Oscar Gordon, 5, has been stranded in Thailand for five months.
Oscar Gordon, 5, has been stranded in Thailand for five months.
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic situation is difficult for families: LETTER

30th Jul 2020 1:33 PM
SO TIM Gordon is pissed off with Kevin Hogan re his handling of his request for help in bringing his boy home from Thailand.

Kevin represented the case as requested to the Department of Home Affairs.

There are COVID-19 restrictions in place and limited controlled returns.

Yes, it would be difficult on the family... but Tim, how difficult is it for people and their families not to be able to be with their dying family members?

So Kevin did his job like many others who are working to stop this insidious disease.

Peter Larsen,

Tuntable Creek.

coronavirusnorthernrivers kevin hogan letters to editor oscar gordon
Lismore Northern Star

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases
      • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

