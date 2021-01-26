Menu
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son confronted an alleged home intruder with a golf club and chased him out of his home.
Celebrity

Pam Anderson’s son confronts home invader

by Andrew Bucklow
26th Jan 2021 11:53 AM

Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, posted a video of the altercation on Instagram with the caption: "This guy full on BROKE INTO MY HOUSE and then sneaks up on me in my kitchen, starts screaming at me, and after tries to tell me that he thought I was a lawyer he knew … so I had to show him my good ol' 7-iron."

In the video, Lee can be heard yelling at the man: "If you ever come into my f***ing house again, I will beat your f***ing skull in!"

Brandon Thomas Lee confronts the alleged home invader.
The man claims it was a misunderstanding, telling Lee: "Dude, I thought you were the lawyer that I know."

"Do I look like a f***ing lawyer?" Lee replies. "Get the f**k out of here!"

The man eventually gets into his van and drives off.

Lee has followed in the footsteps of his famous parents and has pursed a career in showbiz.

He is an actor who has appeared in movies including Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story.

He was also a cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019.

Brandon Thomas Lee.
Originally published as Pam Anderson's son confronts home invader

