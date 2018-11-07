Bike teen fights for life after ‘car surfing’ attempt

A FAR North teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after an alleged "car surfing" attempt ended in tragedy.

Emergency services were called to Palm Cove about 10.10pm on Tuesday following reports a 17-year-old youth had fallen from a bicycle.

Initial inquiries indicate the teenage boy was riding a bicycle on Deep Acres Dr next to a Toyota Aurion sedan and was holding on to the side of vehicle as it travelled near Argentea Boulevard when he fell, landing heavily and striking his head on the road.

It is further believed he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Paramedics took the youngster to Cairns Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition with life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesman yesterday confirmed the young man remained in serious condition.

Acting Sergeant Russell Parker said police were now investigating the circumstances.

"We believe the 17-year-old was on his bicycle hanging on to the car being driven by an 18-year-old who was known to him," he said. "He's crashed, hit his head and sustained a serious head injury. Police have spoken with the driver and the family of the young injured man.

"Forensic Crash Unit are now investigating."

Similar incidents in the Far North, in the past during wet weather, include people tying bodyboards to the back of a vehicle and driving through waterways.

A/Sgt Parker said, as well as being illegal, these events could have devastating affects.

"There's plenty of warnings about these sort of things, such as hanging on to vehicles on a bike," he said.

"It appears to be some sort of a prank and it's gone bad.

"We don't believe the rider was wearing a helmet at the time so that's probably made things even worse for him."