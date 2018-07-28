Chefs bashed during property crime rampage

THREE men allegedly bashed two Italian chefs in Palm Cove after damaging eight vehicles outside the Bluewater Bar and Grill in Trinity Park.

The three, all aged 21, from Kewarra Beach, Earlville and Kuranda, were evicted from the Bluewater Bar and Grill between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and allegedly climbed on and ran over vehicles in the car park.

Cairns property crime squad detectives Const. Richard Curtis (R) and Snr Const. Aaron Thomas (L). Picture: Marc McCormack

"The three males have run on the vehicles, done handstands, and played up on the vehicles," Detective Senior Constable Tammy Novak said.

"Some have limited damage, some more substantial."

It is alleged the men then went to the Palm Cove Tavern where they were refused service for being drunk.

Police allege as the Earlville man left the premises he stole a bicycle belonging to one of two Italian men who were inside the Tavern and rode away.

The two Italians - Palm Cove locals working at a pizza restaurant - gave chase, one on foot and the other in his car.

It is alleged the Italians, 29 and 30, chased down the thief before taking the bike back and confronting the men about 11pm on Williams Esplanade.

Police allege the three men turned on the Italians and assaulted them, knocking one unconscious.

"They have extensive bruising and injuries from the assaults," Det Snr Const. Novak said.

The three allegedly stole the Italian man's car and dumped it at Taylor's Point, where they torched it.

Smithfield and Cairns detectives found the men yesterday and will allege they found drug paraphernalia belonging to the Kewarra Beach man at a Kewarra Beach home.

Police will also allege the Earlville man stole a LandCruiser from Carrick St in Ravenshoe on May 6 before driving it and setting fire to it on the Gillies Range at Gordonvale the same day.

Each man was charged with eight counts of wilful damage, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company and one count of arson.

The Kuranda and Kewarra Beach men were charged with an extra one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, while the Kewarra Beach man was also charged with one count of possess utensil.

The Earlville man was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of stealing.

All three men are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on August 10.