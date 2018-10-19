Pair to face trial over grisly attempted murder

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account. Contributed

TWO men allegedly involved in a grisly attempted murder in which a man was set on fire and another man was kidnapped in the back of a ute will face trial in Sydney.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 30, and Mark Gary Brown, 29, were arraigned in Lismore District Court yesterday over charges relating to the attempted murder of Burringbar man Benn Peterson and the kidnapping of Phillip Green, in July 2017.

A third man, Nathan John Stack, 36, was arraigned on one count of take/detain to obtain advantage in relation to the alleged kidnapping.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges and their trial was transferred the Sydney Downing Centre District Court.

Police allege on Sunday July 23 last year Aydin Brown, of Commissioners Creek, and Gary Brown, of Nobbys Creek, bashed and burned Mr Peterson on the side of Kyogle Rd in Kunghur, south of Uki, in an attempt to kill him.

A passing motorist may have saved Peterson's life after noticing him lying next to a fire on the side of the road about 7.30pm that evening.

He suffered multiple injuries and serious burns and was treated at the scene by a local doctor before being flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

A burnt out Holden ute was located nearby.

The two Browns, who are not related, are also alleged to have kidnapped a second man, Phillip Green.

Mr Green, who was with Mr Peterson that evening, was allegedly placed in the back of the white ute in an alleged kidnapping.

However, he managed to jump from the moving ute as it sped along Kyogle Rd and escaped by hiding in bushland.

He came forward to police more than a week after the alleged attack.

Aydin Brown is charged with one count of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, one count of take/detain in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also faces charges of drug possession and receiving stolen property.

He remains behind bars since his arrest last year.

Mark Brown is charged with one count of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, one count of take/detain in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nathan Stack faces one count of take/detain in company with intent to get advantage.

Both Mark Brown and Mr Stack are currently on bail.

The matters are listed for mention in Sydney Downing Centre District Court on Friday, October 26.

All three defendants are excused from appearing.