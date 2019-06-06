Pair to face District Court for drug supply sentencing

Corey Magee, 26, will face the District Court for sentencing on drug supply offences later this year.

TWO men charged with being involved in a drug syndicate are expected to be sentenced before the District Court later this year.

Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 23, was present in Lismore Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

Corey David Edward Magee, 26, appeared later on via video link from custody.

The men were arrested amid a spate of police raids in Lismore, Byron Bay and Bilinga on the Gold Coast in May last year.

Vilkelis-Curas, of Lismore Heights, had been on bail since August 7 last year.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, lodged a plea of guilty to charges of supplying an indictable quantity of cannabis, supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group activity.

Two other drug charges were withdrawn and dismissed.

Vilkelis-Curas' bail conditions include a $100,000 security, a curfew between 9pm and 6am and abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

Magee, 26, from Bilinga on the Gold Coast, meanwhile pleaded guilty to a range of offences.

His solicitor, Rod Behan, lodged guilty pleas to two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and nine counts of small-quantity drug supply.

Some of those pleas were entered on the basis they would be included on a Form 1 - and taken into account on sentencing of other matters - when Magee faces the District Court.

Two further commercial quantity drug supply allegations were dismissed and withdrawn.

A charge of knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group was referred to the higher court as a related offence.

The court heard there was, however, a dispute of the factual circumstances relating to Magee's supply of MDMA and the prosecutor handed up a provisional account of the offences on this basis.

Both men are due to go before Lismore District Court on August 5 for a pre-sentence mention.

Magee made no application for bail.