Pair to be sentenced over large scale drug supply

Two men will be sentenced over the supply of a commercial amount of cannabis. Rob Wright

TWO men who were due to face trial on drug charges have pleaded guilty.

Shane Campbell Douglas, 58, of Nimbin and Richard J Lumsden, 54, of South Grafton faced Lismore District Court yesterday.

The pair were both arraigned for supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis.

Both men lodged pleas of guilty to this charge.

Lumsden had also faced a further drug supply charge, but this was not included on his formal indictment.

The offences related to the supply of cannabis at Mount Burrell in June, 2016.

The Crown prosecutor tendered a statement of police facts to the court.

Judge Wells set the matter down for sentence on June 7.

She ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared for both men.