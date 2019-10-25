Menu
Corey Magee, 26, is expected to be sentenced for serious drug supply before the District Court today.
Crime

Pair to be sentenced over large-scale cocaine supply

Liana Turner
by
25th Oct 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are expected to face a sentencing hearing today over their involvement in a drug supply syndicate.

Corey David Edward Magee, 26, and Jesse Marijonas Vilkelis-Curas, 24, briefly fist-bumped when they met in the dock of Lismore District Court yesterday.

Magee has remained in custody since he was arrested on May 29, 2018 amid a spate of raids across the Lismore, Byron Bay and southern Gold Coast areas.

Vilkelis-Curas spend about two and a half months in custody before being released to attend rehab, and he's since been on bail.

The pair are due to be sentenced for knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Other offences, to which they've admitted guilty, will be taken into account when they're sentenced.

For Magee, this includes knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and a number of drug supply charges.

A cannabis supply charge against Vilkelis-Curas will be dealt with in the same manner.

Vilkelis-Curas' barrister, Ben Cochrane, tendered to the court a host of reports and references as well as a "multi-venue self-exclusion deed” in which he'd undertaken not to attend venues with gambling facilities.

Solicitor Rod Behan, representing Magee, also tendered a range of documents including reports from programs he'd undertaken while being held on remand.

Mr Behan also tendered to the court a letter penned by Magee.

Sentencing submissions are expected to begin today.

Lismore Northern Star

