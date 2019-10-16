Menu
Two men remain in custody charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.
Crime

Pair to be arraigned over alleged fatal street assault

Liana Turner
by
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
TWO Ballina men charged over an alleged fatal assault will be arraigned in the District Court later this month.

Justin Anderson, 26, appeared briefly before Lismore Local Court by video link from Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

His co-accused, 23-year-old Bradley Presbury, meanwhile went before Lismore District Court.

The pair are each expected to defend manslaughter allegations over the alleged assault of Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, on May 13 last year.

Police will allege Mr Marks was found on a River St, Ballina footpath with critical injuries.

The former Sunshine Coast man later died in hospital.

In Mr Anderson's case, the DPP prosecutor tendered to the court a case conference certificate.

Mr Anderson and Mr Presbury are scheduled to be arraigned before Lismore District Court on October 30.

They both remain in custody and are expected to face trial at a later date.

lismore district court lismore local court manslaughter charges northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

    • 16th Oct 2019 3:15 PM