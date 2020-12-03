Menu
Two men have plead guilty to attacking a South Lismore resident with a hockey stick.
News

Pair left man seriously hurt after hockey stick attack

Adam Daunt
3rd Dec 2020 9:00 AM
TWO Lismore men have pleaded guilty to attacking a South Lismore resident with a hockey stick in South Lismore in 2019.

Trevor Maher, 37, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and Troy Maher, 32, pleased guilty to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company when they faced Lismore District Court on Wednesday.

The pair will be sentenced March 16.

Police allege the pair entered a house on Phyllis St, South Lismore in December 2019 and shortly afterwards, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police said the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The victim was taken to Lismore Base Hospital but then transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The victim suffered head injuries, several fractures and other injuries as a result of the attack.

