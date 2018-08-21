Pair in court after Boambee lockdown

After a four-hour operation to extract a wanted man from a home in Boambee East, two people have faced court today.

AFTER a four-hour operation to extract a wanted man from a home in Boambee East, two people have faced Coffs Local Court today on a string of charges.

A one-year-old girl was at the Borrowdale Crescent home at the time, and a notification has been made to Family and Community Services.

The street was in lockdown yesterday as officers from Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad (RES) with the assistance of Coffs/Clarence Police District, Tactical Operations Regional Support and the Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a home there.

Officers located two batons, drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, mobile phones and a Louis Vuitton man bag.

The items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis by specialist police.

In the lead-up to the dramatic arrest, police had issued three separate public appeals for information in relation to 25-year-old Brodie Dalzell but warned the public he was considered to be dangerous and not to approach him but contact Triple 0 immediately.

Dalzell appeared alongside a 23-year-old woman in court today.

Dalzell was charged with police pursuit (Skye's Law), driver manner dangerous, drive whilst disqualified, possessed prohibited weapon, and three counts possess prohibited drug. He was also charged with two outstanding warrants.

The woman was charged with hinder execution of search warrant, hinder police investigation, conceal indictable offence, and drive while disqualified.