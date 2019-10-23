Pair face court accused of growing, supplying cannabis

Two men are accused of growing cannabis on the Northern Rivers.

Two men are accused of growing cannabis on the Northern Rivers. Eliza Goetze

TWO Richmond Valley men accused of growing cannabis in a hydroponic system remain on bail.

Norman William Brine, 69, and Kurt Brine, 34, of Trustums Hill south-west of Woodburn, appeared in Lismore Local Court last week.

The pair remain on bail charged with hydroponically cultivating 112 cannabis plants, cultivating six outdoor cannabis plants, supplying 2.46kg of the same drug, supplying 50g of cannabis hash or resin, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and drug possession charges.

They've not lodged formal pleas to the allegations.

When the matter went briefly before court, the DPP prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned.

It's understood a case conference, in which the parties will discuss the allegations before the court, will be held in November.