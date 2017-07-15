Pair charged with firearms offences

POLICE: Two Lismore men have been charged with firearms and drug offences and will appear in court shortly.

TWO men have been were arrested by police regarding firearms and drug offences.

One man has been charged and another man issued a Future Court Attendance Notice over alleged drug and firearm offences near Lismore on Thursday.

Just before 9.30am on Thursday 13 July 2017, police will allege a 67-year-old man was in possession of prohibited drugs, unregistered firearms and ammunition at a property on Cawongla Rd, Larnook.

Police attached to the Richmond Local Area Command searched the property and seized cannabis, cannabis cookies, a number of firearms, a suppressor and ammunition.

The 67-year-old man attended Lismore Police Station on Friday July 14, where he was charged with four counts of possessing a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing an unregistered pistol, possessing unregistered prohibited firearm, not ensure safe keeping of pistol, three counts of possessing firearms while unlicenced and possessing ammunition without a licence.

He will appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday 21 August 2017.

A second man, 57, also attended Lismore Police Station today where he had his firearms licence suspended and was issued a cannabis caution.

Investigations continue.

Meanwhile, NSW Police will be hosting a public firearms forum on July 18.