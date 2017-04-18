Pair charged with drug supply after car stopped and searched

POLICE have arrested and charged two people for drug supply after a vehicle stop south of Casino.

About 11.30am on Friday, police stopped a vehicle at a Random Breath Testing site on Nadabah Street, Rappville.

Police formed cause to search the vehicle, and during the search, allegedly located a large amount of MDMA tablets, and a small amount of cannabis.

Two occupants, a man aged 20 and a female aged 18, were arrested.

They were taken to Casino Police Station where the man was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drug, supply indictable quantity of prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.

The woman was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug

They were both refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court on Saturday, where they were remanded in custody to reappear today.

As a result of these arrests and further inquiries, Queensland Police charged two further males with drug trafficking offences after a search warrant in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane on Saturday.