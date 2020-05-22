Pair charged for assault of three-year-old boy

CHILD ASSAULT: A couple have been charged with assaulting a three-year-old boy in Nimbin and will face court.

TWO people have been charged for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old boy in a small North Coast town.

On Friday Richmond Police District revealed that a man and woman will face court after allegedly assaulting a child in a domestic-related incident in Nimbin.

Earlier this month, officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation following reports a three-year-old boy had been physically assaulted by a woman who was known to him.

During the investigation, police received further reports the child had been physically assaulted by a man who was known to him.

As part of their inquiries, police attended a home in Nimbin and the child was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with bruising.

Following further inquiries, a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested at Lismore Police Station about 3.40pm on Thursday May 21.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm (DV) and breach ADVO.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Friday 22 May 2020).

The woman was charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm (DV) and breach ADVO.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday July, 27 2020.

The child has been released from hospital and alternative care arrangements have been made.