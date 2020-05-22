Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHILD ASSAULT: A couple have been charged with assaulting a three-year-old boy in Nimbin and will face court.
CHILD ASSAULT: A couple have been charged with assaulting a three-year-old boy in Nimbin and will face court.
Crime

Pair charged for assault of three-year-old boy

Alison Paterson
22nd May 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old boy in a small North Coast town.

On Friday Richmond Police District revealed that a man and woman will face court after allegedly assaulting a child in a domestic-related incident in Nimbin.

Earlier this month, officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation following reports a three-year-old boy had been physically assaulted by a woman who was known to him.

During the investigation, police received further reports the child had been physically assaulted by a man who was known to him.

As part of their inquiries, police attended a home in Nimbin and the child was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with bruising.

Following further inquiries, a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested at Lismore Police Station about 3.40pm on Thursday May 21.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm (DV) and breach ADVO.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Friday 22 May 2020).

The woman was charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm (DV) and breach ADVO.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday July, 27 2020.

The child has been released from hospital and alternative care arrangements have been made.

domestic assault nimbin northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        premium_icon 'CRIMINAL OFFENCE': Virus propaganda in government letter

        News A NIMBIN woman is extremely upset after finding “dangerous” anti-COVID-19 “propaganda” in a sealed letter from the Government.

        New single is a postcard of home

        premium_icon New single is a postcard of home

        News LISMORE singer is releasing her debut single this Friday which is a homage to her...

        King Bunny unveils rock’n’roll for kids on digital format

        premium_icon King Bunny unveils rock’n’roll for kids on digital format

        News FEATURING hits like A Chicken Is Not A Fruit and Never Shake A...

        Future uncertain for local Target stores

        premium_icon Future uncertain for local Target stores

        News ARE local Target stores set to close under Wesfarmers’ drastic new plan?