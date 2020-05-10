Menu
Pair arrested for alleged drug possession after home raided

Aisling Brennan
10th May 2020 5:00 PM
TWO people have been arrested for alleged drug possession after their Ballina home was raided by police.

Police attached to Richmond Police District Target Action Group and the Operations Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home in Swift Street, Ballina.

Police will allege an amount of drugs and property were seized.

A 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

They will both face Ballina Local Court on August 12.

ballina crime ballina local court drug possession richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

