Pair accused of crime spree in Lismore

THEFT & DRUG CHARGES: A Goonellabah man, 21, is facing a number of theft and drug charges.

A MAN is facing various theft and drug charges after a crime spree in Lismore..

Police allege in the early hours of Sunday morning a 21-year-old Goonellabah man and another person broke into a house on Balmer Avenue Lismore and stole several items.

Police said the pair were seen to do so by a resident.

The 21-year-old and another person then broke into a car parked on Molesworth St and stole a wallet, credit cards and a mobile phone, then then went to a Dibbs St house backyard and stole a blanket.

They then broke into another Dibbs St house and stole car keys, a wallet and ID before stealing a car that was parked at the residence.

The duo then tried to break into five other homes on Dibbs and Uralba streets and while the homes were not entered, police said small items were stolen from the exteriors of the house.

On Monday at 9.45pm the 21-year-old and another person attended KFC at Lismore and stole a pushbike.

Yesterday, police stopped the 21-year-old and his accomplice and he gave police a false name.

Police located property suspected of being stolen but had not actually been reported as stolen at that stage.

The female in the car ran from police.

The 21-year-old was released so further inquiries could be made into the property thought to be stolen.

Later that day police saw the 21-year-old on Conway St and he was placed under arrest.

When searched he was found to be in possession drug paraphernalia and items considered to be stolen.

When the man resisted police he was sprayed with capsicum spray.

After a 29-year-old Goonellabah man interfered with the arrest and threatened to bash police off-duty, this man was also arrested.

At Lismore Police station police evidence was found about the 21-year-old supplying ice.

He has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of aggravated break enter and steal, larceny, stealing a motor vehicle, resisting police, having goods in custody, giving a false name and supplying a prohibited drug.

Further charges may be laid in future and police expect a further person to be arrested.

The 21-year-old was refused bail and appears in Lismore Local Court today.

The 29-year-old was charged with intimidating police and resisting arrest and was also refused bail until today.