Paintings, silver ornaments stolen in Evans Head robbery

RARE paintings and silver ornaments have allegedly been stolen during a break and enter at Evans Head.

Police said they are investigating the heist, which was reported to have occurred between 2pm to 11.30pm on Sunday.

A porcelain doll collection acquired over three decades was also taken.

The thieves also attempted to tamper and remove a safe from the house.

Senior Constable David Henderson said he expected forensics to conduct a sweep of the property to help find the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.