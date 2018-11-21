Painter gets bail despite his collision course with prison

BAIL HEARING: A man sought to show cause why he should be bailed given the allegation that he had committed "serious violence”.

BAIL HEARING: A man sought to show cause why he should be bailed given the allegation that he had committed "serious violence”.

WHAT he allegedly did to his former partner was brutal, yet Wayne John Donnollan was still released from custody on bail yesterday.

Donnollan, 46, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court seeking bail after being charged with single counts of assault occasioning bodily hard (domestic violence offence), common assault (domestic violence offence) and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King was opposed bail saying they had a "relatively strong case" based on a sworn affidavit and photographs taken from the victim after the "prolonged incident".

"The offences that are alleged to have been committed by the defendant involve serious violence, which included kicking the aggrieved while she was on the ground," Ms King said.

"There was threats of more violence and then he threw a rock at her, which she managed to dodge."

She said while his criminal history didn't contain a history of violence, "there was significant violence offered on this occasion".

"If the defendant were to be sentenced in relation to all this offending, it's prosecution's submission that he would be sentenced to a term of imprisonment," she said.

Given that Donnollan had breached a domestic violence order, Ms King said it showed he couldn't be managed by bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said if his client was denied bail based on the evidence, it would put defendants having to show cause in a vulnerable position.

As a self-employed painter, he said Donnollan's business would lose contracts and struggle if he was kept in custody.

He said Donnollan's father had offered his home as a bail address, allowing the risk to be managed.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale agreed, granting Donnollan bail with conditions, warning he would be jailed if he made contact or returned to the address of the victim.

A future court date wasn't set.