Painting the town red in one big walk for Daniel

The 14th annual Walk for Daniel will take place on Friday, October 26 from 6am. Patrick Woods

CHILD safety will step into the limelight this month, as the community rallies together to remember Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted and murdered nearly 15 years ago.

Next Friday, October 26 the Daniel Morcombe Foundation will paint the town red with one big walk to spread their message.

Walk for Daniel is foundation's opening event of their annual National Day of Action - Day for Daniel.

The walk follows the same path that Daniel walked from Palmwoods to arrive at the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, where he waited for the bus to the Sunshine Plaza before being abducted and murdered in December, 2003.

Over 1 million people across Australia will participate in Day for Daniel this year, which includes over 3000 schools and hundreds of businesses public and private events.

Daniel's parents, Bruce and Denise, said the day is not just one to remember their son but to remind the country to be vigilant on child safety.

"Day for Daniel is also an opportunity for Australians to make a statement that crimes against children are not acceptable in modern Australia," they said.

"Day for Daniel is all about educating children and their families and we urge you to challenge others in your community to take action, to register and host a child safety educational activity at your office, school, kindergarten or play group."

Alongside Walk for Daniel, other nationwide events will include Australia's Biggest Child Safety Lesson, over 60 school fun runs and federal and state government support days.

The 14th annual Walk for Daniel will take place on Friday, October 26 from 6am. The walk is approximately 4km long, starting at Suncoast Christian College in Woombye and finishing at Briggs Park in Palmwoods.

Everyone is invited to attend.

To find out more on how you can get involved, visit danielmorcombe.com.au.