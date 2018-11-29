Pain at the petrol pump continues

TOO HIGH: Petrol prices in northern NSW can be more than 40 cents a litre higher than on the Gold Coast and motorists want to know why.

TOO HIGH: Petrol prices in northern NSW can be more than 40 cents a litre higher than on the Gold Coast and motorists want to know why. Kevin Farmer

A WHACKING 41 cents per litre difference in the penalty driver face when they fill up in one Northern Rivers town compared to across the border.

With the average Australian car taking 50 litres, that's $20 a week or $1040 out of your hip pocket.

And it seems Lismore is the most expensive place to put a tiger in your tank.

Reader Mark Thompson sent us two photos taken on the same which showed a 7Eleven Mobil service station on the Gold Coast selling unleaded fuel for 1.16.9. while Lismore's Liberty service station had the same petrol at $1.57.9.

Member for Page, Kevin Hogan said he's still on the case after calling for a a Royal Commission to investigate alleged price gouging by Australia's supermarkets and in petrol retailing earlier this month.

Speaking from Canberra, Mr Hogan said the Royal Commission is down for debate next Monday the 3rd of December.

"I am currently talking to many colleagues to garner support for this,” he said,

"I am always optimistic when I endeavour to achieve something.”

In the meantime, as this article went to print according to the NSW Government's Fuel Check website, the cheapest price for unleaded 91in Lismore was $154.9 at Unites Petroleum at 16 Ballina Rd and the highest $161.9 from Coles Express on the corner of Dawson and Magellan Streets.

It also reported Bangalow is the place to fill up as on Wednesday you get unleaded 91 for $144.9 at Liberty compared to 15 cents a litre more at Independent Suffolk Park.

If you are prepared to trek out to Tintenbar, the Independent has unleaded 91 for $149.9 compared to Shell Ballina which is charging $161.9.

Or you could avoid petrol pump pain altogether and get a bicycle.