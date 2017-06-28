Paige's family thank supporters

READY TO GO: Coraki's Paige Humphreys will now go to Chicago for an urgent operation.

WHEN the news Andrew Humphreys had been waiting for finally came, he was so busy caring for his sick daughter he didn't have time to celebrate.

For nine months a crowdfunding campaign to raise $250,000 for life-saving surgery for 11-year-old Paige had consumed the Humphreys family of six.

It was a tough night when the news came in. After two months of stable health, Paige's condition turned.

"We were on the edge, contemplating whether to call an ambulance," Mr Humphreys said.

"You could cut the stress with a knife."

It has been a long journey for Paige and her family from the moment she was born.

It was a staph infection in her belly button that Mr Humphreys believed caused the blockage between her liver and other organs.

Three weeks ago, with a sandwich board sign promoting the GoFundMe site for Paige, Mr Humphreys photo bombed the Shadow Minister for Mental Health Tania Mihailuk at Lismore Base Hospital.

"It wasn't until I kicked the hornets nest that NSW Health launched an investigation into Paige's condition," he said.

Without any government assistance, the crowdfunding campaign and countless community fundraisers have provided the money for Paige to see Dr Riccardo Superina, known as "Dr Superman", in Chicago in early August. The Casino Lions Club and International Lions Clubs provided the bulk of the money.

The Humphreys family has appreciated "every single dollar".

From concerts organised by 88.9FM, events at the Coraki Hotel, raffles, quilts and children making bracelets and hair bands to sell to raise money - all for Paige - there were too many people to thank, Mr Humphreys said.

"But I specifically wanted to thank Horace Bevan, Leona Jackson, Alana Patrick, Tess Allerton, Rosemary Beasley, Max Powell and Josh Powell Fussell, the Richmond River Express Examiner, The Northern Star, ABC, Quota Club, the CWA, Lions and the Coraki ladies who put together the quilt for Paige which I haven't yet seen," he said.

"Our family would have fallen apart if not for the generous help we have received.

"We are over the moon."

There was some confusion during the campaign when the amount needed changed.

This was because hospital treatment quotes, special flight needs and other things changed along the way, Mr Humphreys said.