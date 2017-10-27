Paige recovers from lifesaving surgery

CORAKI'S Paige Humphreys was recovering from successful seven-hour surgery in Chicago to reconstruct her portal vein.

Paige and her family made the long trip for the lifesaving surgery after a community campaign to help fund the treatment.

On the Saving Paige Humphreys Facebook page her aunt Roz said the surgery "successfully reconstructed her a new portal vein using an existing vein” and "the blood flow through to her liver is very strong and this is the best result we could have hoped for.”

Paige's father Andrew said they still needed to pray for her continued recovery.

"She's not out of the woods yet. Appearances can be deceptive. Doctors are still very worried,” he posted on Facebook.

"Her general condition is improving but she may still have to fight for her life.”

Roz thanked the community for their continued support, messages of love and positive energy.

"Collectively you have contributed to giving the gift of life and we are eternally grateful,” she said.

The surgery was a world-first and was needed to help with problems caused by Paige's rare medical condition called hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension. When she arrived at the hospital in Chicago, she was also diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

Her blood flow from her digestive organs to her liver was blocked and several organs were under pressure and stress.

It means unfiltered blood goes through other organs, including her brain, and plays with her concentration, motivation and emotions.

The diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension in Chicago meant that many surgical options were off the table.

Only a successful portal vein reconstruction could fix her liver without overwhelming her heart.

"This is apparently the fifth known occurrence of this,” her family said.

"Fortunately there is still money in reserve being held by the Lions club, raised with your support. Thank you.

"The doctors here are very surprised at her good outward health.

"Paige is nervous, but strong and happy, as our brave little soul has already faced the prospect of her own death several times over many years. She will be fine.”