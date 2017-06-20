21°
Paige Humphreys will receive life-saving surgery

Marc Stapelberg
| 20th Jun 2017 12:24 PM
Paige Humphrey in a sunflower field outside Casino.
Paige Humphrey in a sunflower field outside Casino.

PAIGE Humphreys has received the life changing news that she should be on her way to Chicago in late July or early August.

Following an undisclosed amount contributed to the cause and to be dispersed through the Lions Clubs Australia, the Humphreys family received official confirmation on Saturday morning at 10:38am.

"We are excited to confirm that a large and generous donation has allowed us to stop fundraising and start making the arrangements to see Paige on the road to good health," father Andrew Humphreys said.

"It is fantastic," he said.

"Our family would have fallen apart if not for the generous help we have received.

"She has all the funds she needs to get overseas, and have the surgery"

"We are over the moon.

"We can actually start doing the arrangements."

Mr Humphreys said the majority of funds now lie in the hands of the Lions club, who will be paying the expenses on Paige's behalf.

Any unused funds will be donated back into the community as the Lions club see fit.

He said the surgery in Chicago at Lurie Children's Hospital by Dr "Superman" Superina is still on track and they are currently setting up surgery times.

Not only that but in a magnanimous move the hospital extended the 30 day deadline on their $80,000 discount to 120 days, with the discount giving the fundraising campaign extra steam to meet the goal.

"We have started the process for visa's," Mr Humphreys said.

He said the Lions Club were currently looking into helping with accommodation.

In a strange twist of fate, it turns out the Lions Clubs International started 100 years ago in the city of Chicago.

"They have very strong connections," Mr Humphreys said.

One of the major sticking points was finding travel that would be safe for Paige due to her condition.

After multiple consultations with doctors they found a happy compromise that could see Paige travel safely by plane.

"The new Boeing 787 Dreamliners are just coming into service on certain long haul routes and have a much safer cabin pressure.　

"It is not perfect, but the doctors are happy," he said.

There is no non-stop flight, so Paige will land in Los Angeles and then catch a connecting flight to Chicago.

Paige will be able to be stabilised and dealt with out of L.A if anything were to happen in transit.

Paige is just waiting on one last scheduled surgery and flight clearance at The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane to minimise her risk of internal bleeding before starting her life-changing journey to America, where she may spend many months.

"We offer our sincerest gratitude to all of the loving and kind people who have donated, helped, advised, encouraged, inspired, fundraised, hosted, prayed for and believed in us," Mr Humphreys said.

"We would like to thank the many businesses, media, schools, charities, musicians, churches and those medical professionals who supported us," he said.

"Without these donations we would be pulling our hair out."

Mr Humphreys could not express enough his desire to thank contributors personally, stating "it would probably take up the whole newspaper."

