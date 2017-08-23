After major crowding funding Paige is Chicago

25°
23rd Aug 2017
IN THE RIGHT PLACE: Paige Humphreys seeing Chicago with her father Andrew Humphreys while she has testing for a month
CORAKI'S Paige Humphreys and her father Andrew are in Chicago.

The 11 year old and her family spent a year crowd-funding for a controversial operation to correct a liver blockage.

"Testing has revealed what we had long suspected but never received answers to, that Paige also has pulmonary hypertension along with her portal hypertension, a condition extremely rare in itself," Mr Humphreys said via email.

Unfortunately, many options are now off the table as only a successful portal vein reconstruction can fix her liver without overwhelming her heart.

 

Paige Humphreys with Dr Superina on far right who will operate on the Coraki girl.
Paige faces a month of testing and research before the surgery takes place.

"The doctors here are very surprised at her outward health.

"Paige is nervous, but strong and happy, as our brave little soul has already faced the prospect of her own death several times over many years," Mr Humphreys said.

"Our eternal love and gratitude to those who believed in us."

