Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

Together//Alone asks Northern Rivers artists to creatively respond to the question: 'How do we remain connected to community places from our homes?'

Together//Alone asks Northern Rivers artists to creatively respond to the question: 'How do we remain connected to community places from our homes?'

THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has forced all public gatherings to halt with the domino effect of closing galleries, public spaces, art fairs, festivals, gatherings, markets and community celebrations.

Many sectors have been hit hard by COVID-19, none more so than the numerous artists that contribute to the cultural lifeblood of the Northern Rivers.

The Lismore Quad along with Lismore Regional Gallery have repurposed funds from cancelled public works into a new incentive to support local artists entitled Together//Alone.

“We have one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern Rivers,” The Quad’s placemaking officer, Jane Fuller, said.

“The Quad is a symbol of community, it has a history of place, of connection.

“No one can go there for that connection now, so we asked ourselves how can we get the community connected?

“Let’s turn to our artists and get them connecting.”

Together//Alone offers paid opportunities for Northern Rivers artists across all artforms to develop a creative concept over a two week at-home ‘residency’ that includes a component that can be communicated via a digital platform.

Artists are asked to creatively respond to the question: ‘How do we remain connected to community places from our homes?’

Works will be shared via The Quad and Lismore Regional Gallery’s websites and social media channels for the community to view, sing along to, dance to, admire, read, be inspired by, and ‘feel a sense of connection with community’.

“The importance of the arts in responding to and helping us through these times cannot be underestimated,” Ms Fuller said.

“We’ve seen it already with Italians singing on balconies, the Australian Opera’s chorus singers performing in Sydney’s Waterloo, and an amazing suite of live streams of dance, music and writing coming from our artists.”

Northern Rivers based artists working in all mediums are invited to apply to be part of Together//Alone, including, but not limited to: writers, musicians or other performance artists, sound and or multimedia artists, video, installation or performance artists, ceramists, craft or textile artists, comedy, dance workshops, animations, experimental music, conversation and panels, ezines, photography, podcasts and more.

Applications are now open. For more information visit www.lismorequad.org.au or to discuss concepts email Jane Fuller at jane.fuller@lismore.nsw.gov.au.