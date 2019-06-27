Paid parking would be 'overkill' in coastal village

A protest over paid parking was held outside the Byron Shire Council chambers.

Jasmine Burke

RESIDENTS' passion for their seaside village led to one of the most heated debates during Byron Shire Council's public access sessions all year.

A swarm of Brunswick Heads residents gathered at the chambers donned in red and carrying signs with the message: "BRUNS is NOT Byron Bay".

Business owner and member of the group, Say No to Paid Parking in Brunswick Heads, Michelle Begg, said the issue meant residents were "having to fight for our livelihood, jobs, Bruns' simple pleasures town character and sense of place, which has no place for parking meters".

Another spokeswoman said paid parking could potentially "put small local owner operators out of business".

Things heated up during question time, with shouts and rebuttals from the passionate protest group when councillors attempted to ask questions.

Kim Rosen from Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre said she believed the town could have a "well managed parking scheme without paid parking".

Despite Cr Cate Coorey's claim that data revealed "people are coming from out of town" and "festivals, weekends and holidays are hellishly busy", Ms Rosen said there was no proof about how many day visitors frequented the town.

She said paid parking would be "overkill" and there was no point putting it in when the town was "only busy a couple of times a year".

"Please don't try to force your personal views on our village ... paid parking is not needed or wanted in Bruns," she said.

"If you vote for paid parking today you'll be singling out Brunswick Heads.

"There's not traffic chaos... people can always seem to find a parking spot and walk a little further into town.

"The sensible thing to do would be have overflow parking."