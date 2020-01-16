Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISSUES: Pay parking was introduced in Byron Bay in December 2015. .
ISSUES: Pay parking was introduced in Byron Bay in December 2015. .
News

Paid parking issues affect tourist town

Javier Encalada
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

IF YOU visit Byron Bay, raid your children’s piggy bank because you’ll need coins.

Ongoing technical problems with Telstra Wi-Fi are causing intermittent problems with card payments at parking meters in Byron Bay, according to Byron Shire Council.

The issues started last week.

Byron Shire Council’s acting general manager, Phil Holloway, said some people’s cards are declined when they try to pay.

“We are working to resolve these issues with Telstra and hope these intermittent glitches with the card payment system are fixed as soon as possible,” he said.

“I acknowledge it is frustrating for people trying to pay with their cards and I ask they try another machine or, if that doesn’t work, to pay with coins,” Mr Holloway said.

Parking fees apply in the Byron Bay central business district, council car parks and some parts of Wategos.

Parking meters accept card and coin payments and people are reminded that if cards are not being accepted they are legally required to pay with coins.

Parking fees are $4 per hour, capped at $20 for all-day parking.

Operating hours are 9am to 6pm, seven days a week including public holidays.

Pay parking was introduced in Byron Bay in December 2015.

The glitches with the pay parking meters will have no impact on Byron Shire residents who have a pay parking permit.

byron shire council northern rivers council parking meters
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        premium_icon LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        News LETHAL THREAT: Geoscientists from Southern Cross University have discovered the cancerous threat of soils scorched by bushfires.

        ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        premium_icon ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        News A MAN who allegedly breached AVO conditions threatened police and called on them to...

        Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces new charges

        premium_icon Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces new charges

        News THE 81-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting two boys in the Mullumbimby...

        Holy relics on display in Lismore

        premium_icon Holy relics on display in Lismore

        News RELICS from Carmelite saints will be on display across the Northern Rivers next...