Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

500 residents protest 'devastating' plans for paid parking

NO NEED: A protest against paid parking at Bangalow was held on Sunday.
NO NEED: A protest against paid parking at Bangalow was held on Sunday. Lyn McCarthy
Alina Rylko
by

MORE than 500 residents attended a rally against the planned roll-out of metered car parking at Bangalow on Saturday.

The protest coincides with plans for the Bangalow Chamber of Commerce to lodge a written complaint with NSW Roads and Maritime Services over Byron Shire Council's decision to implement metered parking at the village from January 1, 2018.

In August, Byron Shire councillors rejected a motion to adjust parking times in the village, in favour of an amendment by Mayor Simon Richardson in support of a town centre pay parking plan for Bangalow, in line with Byron CBD's existing scheme.

When the council announced its plans, general manager Ken Gainger said paid parking would "result in significant improvements to parking turnover and availability in the Bangalow town centre".

"It will provide a much-needed source of revenue dedicated to improving Bangalow's community infrastructure," Mr Gainger said.

 

Protesters claim parking costs will have a devastating impact on small businesses.
Protesters claim parking costs will have a devastating impact on small businesses. Lyn McCarthy

But chamber president Joanne Millar rejected the proposed $4 an hour fee for visitors, $55 a year pass for local ratepayers, and $110-year for local workers who don't live in the area.

She said the costs would have a "devastating" impact on small businesses.

"Paid parking has a dramatic impact on local businesses, and there are councils in rural Victoria which had to remove it," she said.

Ms Millar cast doubt on the council's ability to introduce paid parking "solely as a revenue-raising exercise".

She claims two studies which resulted in support of paid parking were "invalid".

"The first study was only done over a day period, during the BBQ and Bluegrass Festival," Ms Millar said.

"It showed cars were turning over at an average of once every 54 minutes.

"So when the council says paid parking will fix a problem, it's simply not true because, we don't have a problem that needs fixing. By council's own admission, the cars are turning over."

Ms Millar criticised a second study carried out by a Melbourne consultant for not adequately probing the community's stance on paid parking before drawing its conclusion of support.

"I attended every single meeting of that study and the purpose of it was to discuss footpaths, mobility, traffic flow, and not to discuss paid parking," she said.

Cr Richardson was contacted for comment.

Topics:  bangalow chamber of commerce bangalow paid parking byron shire council joanne millar paid parking

Lismore Northern Star
Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

ARE you one of the sneaky drivers who avoid parking fees at the airport by using this nearby spot?

Lismore pool reopens today with new retro look

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and Councils Manager Major Recreation and Cultural Facilities Tony Duffy at the new-look Lismore Memorial Baths prior to reopening on Monday, 11 December.

Long-awaited reopening after the March flood

How to get HSC and ATAR results: What it means for students

HSC students will get their HSC results next week.

Students will get results from the HSC exams this week

TAFE student recognised at national awards

RUNNER-UP: Wollongbar TAFE student, Liam Muldoon from Cumbalum, was runner-up Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 Australian Training Awards.

A TAFE student was runner-up Vocational Student of the Year

Local Partners