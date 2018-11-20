Menu
SHOOTING ACCUSED: Jayden Nicholas Finney, 19, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He remains behind bars on remand.
Paget shooting case held up by ballistics, DNA evidence

Luke Mortimer
20th Nov 2018 8:15 AM | Updated: 11:50 AM
POLICE officers investigating a shooting at Paget in the Mackay region have asked for more time to rustle up ballistics and DNA-based evidence against the young man accused of the crime.

Jayden Nicholas Finney's fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday over videolink from prison.

The 19-year-old father has been accused of involvement in a shooting at Paget in which a man suffered a wound to his upper leg about 9.45am on September 17.

Mackay police have alleged in a statement that officers were called to a Connors Road address "following reports a man had been seriously assaulted and had his car stolen".

The stolen car was reportedly located on Wardrop Road a short time later.

Finney now faces 15 charges in total, according to court documents, including those linked to the shooting on Monday, September 17, and allegedly evading arrest.

On Monday, prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told Magistrate Mark Nolan that "the prosecution is awaiting results from the (QPS) Ballistics Unit and DNA, as well as medical records from the Mackay Base Hospital".

In reply, law clerk Sean Gibbs, of Fisher Dore Lawyers did not oppose an extension regarding that material.

But Mr Gibbs asked for "whatever material my friend's office has", the partial brief, to be disclosed to the defence.

Mr Nolan said the partial brief must be provided to the defence by November 21.

Finney's case, which will likely go to a higher court, was adjourned to December 5.

