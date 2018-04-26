Menu
Brenda Leanne Macklin leave court after an appearance on fraud charges
Paget business employee faces court for $1.7 million fraud

Troy Kippen
7th Feb 2018 1:03 PM
A CAR was waiting to whisk Brenda Leanne Macklin away from Mackay Magistrates Court today after she appeared for allegedly forging invoices over four years while working for All Metal Solutions at Paget.

Ms Macklin is accused of forging invoices between 30 January 2013 and 23 December 2016.

Police say the alleged forgery led to Ms Macklin receiving about $1.7 million.

Brenda Leanne Macklin leaves court with a scrum of media in tow.
Magistrate Damien Dwyer said Ms Macklin was facing court for dishonestly obtaining money from her employer to herself.

The court heard that while employed for All Metal Solutions she forged invoices.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7 for mention.

