Page MP takes Right to Know inquiry to parliament

Page MP Kevin Hogan has responsed to the #Righttoknow campaign launched this week, which is a result of all Australia's major media organisations uniting to take a stance to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has backed the current #righttoknow campaign for press freedom, taking an inquiry into the issues raised within it before Parliament.

Launched this week, the campaign is the result of all Australia's major media organisations uniting to take a stance to call for reforms to protect public interest journalism in Australia.

Making up the coalition is the ABC, Nine, News Corp, SBS, The Guardian, and journalists' union the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA).

The Australian media has long been concerned to ongoing threats to journalism, but two police raids earlier this year threw the issue into the public spotlight.

Echoing the focus of the campaign, Mr Hogan said guaranteeing press freedoms was a cornerstone to a free and democratic society.

"We all need to be vigilant in protecting these freedoms,” he said.

"We have referred the issues raised in this campaign to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security.

The committee will hand down their report on November 28 and have received 61 submissions and held four public hearings.

"We commissioned the inquiry because that is the best way to afford all parties an open say on this issue. They are due to report on 28 November 2019. I await that report with interest,” he said.

When the campaign dropped, The Northern Star Editor David Kirkpatrick wrote on the issue, highlighting the the fact that press freedom was also a regional-based issue.

"Regional journalism is also under threat, stymied by red tape, threats of legal action and witch hunts against whistleblowers who talk to us.

"I can think of several examples where a fair-minded person has pointed out wrongdoing in their workplace, only to have an investigation into the source of the leak when it winds up on our front page.

"In many ways, it's worse in regional areas because there are fewer media outlets, than in a big city or national environment.

"It's often much more subtle in regional areas and linked to threats of economic or legal sanctions as well.

"What I tell people in reply to that pressure is The Northern Star is not here to be their 'cheer squad'.

"We are absolutely here to cheer them on when they do something right, but we will call them out, without fear or favour, when they do something wrong.

"That's because we have a trusted pact with our readers to tell them the truth, and what's in the public interest, and therefore their right to know.

"And we have been upholding that principle for 143 years.

"It's why this campaign is so important to us.”