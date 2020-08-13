Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has come out swinging against the Queensland Government's decision to shut the border to NSW, describing the move as "completely unacceptable" and causing great distress for the people of northern NSW.

Last week Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland would shut the border to NSW for a second time to control the spread of coronavirus, with the closure implemented from 1am on Saturday, August 8.

Since that time a "border bubble" has been in place to attempt to alleviate some of the issues facing residents living close to the Queensland-NSW border, but Mr Hogan believes the current system is not enough.

"What is happening at the moment on the Queensland-NSW border is completely unacceptable," he said.

"We have very few cases of the virus in northern NSW. Obviously in places like Melbourne where there are hot spots there needs to be restrictions and there needs to be lockdowns but there is no necessity for this (border closure) right now.

"Northern NSW is not Victoria and is not part of the Greater Sydney region. We should be allowed easier access for medical and other urgent reasons. We are not a hot spot with this virus."

Mr Hogan said the second border closure has caused a great deal of turmoil across northern NSW for people who are in urgent need of medical treatmen t as well as workers who cross the border daily.

"The way this has been implemented is causing great distress and indeed, life threatening situations," he said.

"I am, my state colleagues and other federal colleagues are in constant contact at the moment with the Queensland state government.

"We are in constant contact and are pushing for more exemptions to be made quicker.

"The way this has been implemented is not OK and we're trying to do everything we can to make things as smooth as possible especially with urgent medical appointments."

Mr Hogan has urged anyone with a personal issue that you're struggling with over the border closure to call the Queensland Government on 13 42 68.