Page MP responds to clean energy allegations

MP Kevin Hogan at the opening of the Ballina Marine Tower on North Wall.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has hit back at criticism he spoke against setting a clean energy target in the Turnbull Government's debate on the Finkel energy review on Tuesday.

Mr Hogan said his comments on the clean energy target had been completely misinterpreted.

"This is based on a leak from an anonymous person about what people said in the party room," Mr Hogan said.

"My comments have been completely misinterpreted, I never actually commented on the clean energy target."

In a statement made yesterday, Ballina MP Tamara Smith said she was surprised to hear that the MP had spoken against a clean energy target and called on him to address these allegations.

"Many people on the North Coast will be astonished that Kevin Hogan allegedly spoke against a clean energy target," Ms Smith said.

"It's clear that the vast majority of people living on the North Coast support strong action on climate change and a transition to renewable energy. It sounds like Kevin Hogan is failing to accurately represent his electorate."

In response, Mr Hogan said he was very supportive of the renewable energy target and the carbon emissions target.

"The only comment I made in the party room is that I think we need to bring down power prices quite quickly because the wholesale price is very high," he said.

"And I made a comment regarding gas and the fact that I think we should maybe look to prohibit or legislate to keep more gas in our country rather then export it, to put downward pressures on gas prices here."