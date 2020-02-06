Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack visits local MP Kevin Hogan at Lismore.
The deputy prime minister Michael McCormack visits local MP Kevin Hogan at Lismore.
Politics

Page MP gets a promotion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Feb 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL member Kevin Hogan has been promoted to assistant minister to the deputy prime minister Michael McCormack as part of a reshuffle of the Coalition cabinet.

Humbled by the promotion, which will cover the areas of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Mr Hogan said he was still committed to his local area.

"My first priority will always be, as the Member for Page," he said.

"Without the support of our community, I would not have the opportunity to serve and represent us.

"I am grateful to have been given this new role."

The reshuffle came after the resignation of then Nationals deputy-leader Bridget Mckenzie from the frontbench and deputy position as part of the fallout of the "sports rorts" scandal.

Former Minister Matt Canavan also resigned from the front bench, after he publicly backed a challenge for the National Party leadership by former leader Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Hogan's promotion to the executive is one of many promotions for the backers of Mr McCormack including MP Andrew Gee who became a full ministry overseeing regional education, as well as assistant minister for trade.

More Stories

Show More
deputy pm michael mccormack kevin hogan page mp page mp kevin hogan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        premium_icon Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        News A LISMORE councillor has tried to put an end to online trolling, confronting a person who has caused her grief.

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime Four people are facing serious charges over the alleged drug supply

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you

        Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Kasey Chambers, Richard Clapton coming to Northern Rivers

        News There will also be art, children’s activities, food trucks, games

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:00 AM